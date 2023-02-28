Twitter employees found out about their layoffs after they were denied access to their work emails and laptops

In November 2022, after firing the majority of Twitter's workforce, Elon Musk had promised that there would be no more layoffs at the company. However, since then, Musk has conducted multiple rounds of layoffs at Twitter and the company that once had over 7,500 people now roughly has around 2,000 left employees in it.

The most-recent rounds of layoffs at Twitter were carried out this weekend, and nearly 200 people were impacted by it. A New York Times report stated that the micro-blogging site had cut down its workforce by 10 per cent and had impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers. The report further said that the monetization infrastructure team was reduced to fewer than eight people from 30. Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford was also laid off despite being committed to helping Musk build Twitter 2.0. A picture of her had also gone viral on social media that showed her taking a nap in a sleeping bag at Twitter's office.

As per latest reports, several Twitter employees had found out that they were being let go when they were denied access to their work laptops and emails.

How Twitter employees found out about layoffs

A report in Business Insider originally attributed to The New York Times reveals that on Saturday night, some former Twitter employees found out that they were being fired when they failed to login to their work laptops or emails. The report added that the following morning, employees who still got to keep their jobs, tried finding out about who remained at the company by using Signal. Twitter employees recently lost access to Slack, their internal communication channel. As per reports, losing access to Slack might also lead to loss of years of data for the employees.

Elon Musk reclaims richest man title

Meanwhile, Twitter owner Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of being the world's richest man. The billionaire had briefly lost the title to Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault in December 2022. However, around two months later, Musk has reclaimed the throne. This happened because Tesla stock prices witnessed a massive surge and since Elon Musk's wealth is deeply tied in Tesla stocks, his net worth increased.

Musk's net worth now stands as USD 187 billion. At the beginning of the year, the Twitter owner's net worth was USD 137 billion. Elon Musk has been the world's richest person since September 2021. Before him, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos held the spot.