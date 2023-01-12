Twitter employees in Singapore forced out of office by landlord as Elon Musk fails to pay rent, says report

Things have gone horribly wrong with Twitter ever since Elon Musk's takeover. The poor employees are forced to bear the brunt of an over-ambitious leader, who is messing up at the basic levels. After having to deal with smelly bathrooms, absence of toilet papers and a lot of unpleasant things, the Twitter employees are now being forced to walk out of Twitter's Singapore office because Musk has failed to pay the office rent.

Top tech analyst Casey Newton has reported that the employees working at Twitter's San Francisco office were forced to walk out of the building by the landlords. "I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building," Newton tweeted.

Reports had previously revealed that Twitter has not paid the rent for its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks. Twitter was previously sued for not paying rent for an office space in San Francisco. As per a Bloomberg report, the land owner revealed that the social media giant was notified on December 16, 2022, that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid.

Previously, Zoe Shiffler, who is the Managing Editor of Platformer, reported that Twitter will cut down on employee benefits. "Twitter is cutting employee benefits starting this quarter. Commuter benefits, family planning, and meal allowances are all out. Coffee and snacks are staying, per an internal email." She mentions that Musk will for now let coffee and office snacks remain.

Twitter is now planning to charge employees for the lunch that was provided to them for free before Musk took over. Reacting to the news report, Musk said that the estimated cost per lunch served in the past 12 months is more than $400. "Especially bizarre given that almost no one came to the office. Estimated cost per lunch served in the past 12 months is >$400," Musk tweeted.

The employees have reported in Slack groups that the office bathrooms stink and that employees are being forced to carry thier own toilet paper. That is because Musk had fired the janitors so there is technically no one in the company to change the toilet paper and install the new ones.



