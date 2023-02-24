Twitter employees lose access to Slack as Elon Musk decides not to pay the bill

Elon Musk's Twitter is finding different ways to cut expenses and boost revenue. The company has laid off more than half of its global workforce, given up office space, and even auctioned surplus office items. It appears the company is now reconsidering expenses for subscription-based software to save money. As reported by Platformer, Twitter is letting go of Slack, a chat tool specifically designed for corporates. Another progress tracker tool called Jira was mysteriously down for several employees. The report adds that with no way to chat and no code to ship, "most engineers took the day off."

After Twitter employees reportedly lost access to Slack, some took to Bind, the anonymous workplace chat app. An employee wrote, "We didn't pay our Slack bill. Now everyone is barely working. Penny wise, pound foolish." Another anonymous worker said the disappearance is the "proverbial final straw."

The report points out that losing access to Slack also means employees would have years of chat data. Musk may introduce Slack's rival Mattermost for Twitter workers. The latter is used by Tesla employees, an auto company also owned by Musk. It is also possible that Slack may return to Twitter if its absence causes too much inconvenience for employees.

Twitter has also not paid office rent, forcing employees to work from home. A report claimed that landlords of Twitter's San Francisco and London offices have taken legal action against the company for not paying rent. A similar situation occurred at Twitter's Singapore office. It was reported that the landlord even asked Twitter employees to leave the premises. In India, Twitter has reportedly given co-working spaces in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

As mentioned, Twitter is looking at ways to raise money. Recently, it auctioned several office items, including a coffee maker machine, Apple Macs, furniture, and even Twitter memorabilia. Twitter is aggressively expanding its Blue subscription in different countries. The subscription promises the official blue badge, the option to edit tweets after publishing, and more. It costs Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Twitter faced a brief outage earlier this week, and many users reported issues with loading fresh posts. According to the outage tracking website, DownDetector, more than 500 complaints were reported a few minutes after the outage. The outage was reported at around 10 PM IST, according to the outage tracker. The site also pointed out that maximum errors were faced by Twitter app users. The rest of the issues were reported by users using the desktop/laptops, it stated.