Twitter employees may want to quit after Elon Musk takeover, but he doesn't care

Twitter employees have been reportedly worried about losing their job after Elon Musk's takeover. Musk purchased the microblogging platform last month for $44 billion, all of it in cash. Fearing the changes Musk is expected to bring after the deal is completed, some Twitter employees plan to quit. But, the billionaire doesn't care.

The Tesla CEO was asked about a potential exodus of employees while on the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday. Responding to Reuters, Musk said that "it's a free country" hinting at the fact that he is not worried about Twitter employees quitting. "Certainly if anyone doesn't feel comfortable with that, they will on their own accord, go somewhere else. That's fine," he added.

Earlier this week, Twitter said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that one of the risks associated with Musk's planned acquisition was a potential loss of staff. "We may experience a departure of employees, prior to the closing of the merger," Twitter noted in the filing.

Since Musk bought Twitter, employees have been worried about their job security. Time and again, employees have reached out to CEO Parga Agrawal and other executives for clarification on what exactly what is happening. Though Agrawal assured that there are no layoffs planned for now, the Tesla CEO doesn't seem to be very happy with current management as well as the board.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion in cash, Musk told the company's chairman Bret Taylor that he does not have confidence in the company's management, hinting at restructuring at the management level, more specifically, removing Parag Agrawal as the CEO of the company.

Some latest reports suggest that Musk plans to replace Twitter CEO after the buyout deal is completed. The billionaire has already lined up a replacement. Additionally, Musk also plans to fire Twitter's top lawyer Vijaya Gadde, who seemingly broke down after the buyout.

Responding to a Twitter user, Agrawal said that he is not worried about losing his job. He highlighted that he is more concerned about the company's future. Agrawal took charge as Twitter CEO last November after Jack Dorsey resigned, reportedly after pressure from the board.

