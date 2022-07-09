Twitter employees stopped from tweeting about Elon Musk deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cancelled the $44 billion Twitter deal but the Twitter employees are not allowed to speak about it on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has sent a memo to the employees asking them not to tweet about the Elon Musk deal. The Tesla honcho backed out of the $44 billion deal and also accused Twitter of not providing adequate details about the bot and spam accounts on the micro-blogging site. Twitter has now decided to sue Musk.

As per the letter obtained by The Verge, Twitter employees have been asked not to tweet about the Musk-Twitter deal. Twitter's general counsel, Sean Edgett, had sent the memo to the staff that you can read below.

Team,

Today we received a notice of purported termination from Elon Musk, and the Twitter Board issued the following statement in response (see our Chairman Bret Taylor's Tweet here):

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

Given that this is an ongoing legal matter, you should refrain from Tweeting, Slacking, or sharing any commentary about the merger agreement. We will continue to share information when we are able, but please know we are going to be very limited on what we can share in the meantime.

I know this is an uncertain time, and we appreciate your patience and ongoing commitment to the important work we have underway.

Musk announced on Friday that he was cancelling his deal because the micro-blogging site had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement. He alleged that Twitter failed to provide data regarding the spam and fake accounts on the micro-blogging site despite repeated requests.

Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, posted on Twitter saying that the micro-blogging site is planning to pursue legal actions against Musk for pulling out of the $44 billion deal. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Taylor wrote.