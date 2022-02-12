Twitter fixes technical bug that caused brief outage

Several users across the world were unable to refresh their feed on Twitter in the wee hours of Friday. Some of the users were not able to log in to their Twitter handle either. However, Twitter was quick to resolve the issue. The company said that they were able to fix a technical bug that caused the outage.

Users reported that they were unable to post tweets and refresh their feed. Every time they tried doing so, they were met with messages saying "Something went wrong". Another set of users also faced issues while logging in. The users were also unable to see the new tweets and refresh their feeds.

As per the outage tracking website DownDetector, over 48000 users were affected by the outage. Twitter stopped working on the mobile as well as the web version for a brief period.

Some Twitter users could not even log out when the outage happened. Twitter initially said that it is experiencing an elevated level of API errors and investigating the matter."The presence and scope of any customer impact have not been determined at this time, but we will provide an update as soon as we know more."

Later, Twitter issued a clarification saying that the issue has been fixed. "We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!," the micro-blogging site posted.

As soon as Twitter got back to its toes, the users thronged the platform with memes about the outage. A Twitter user shared that she thought she was banned by the platform for her tweets. Another user had an interesting take on the outage. He tweeted, "everyone's saying Twitter down but everyone is somehow tweeting. Another meme showed users crowding Instagram with messages and pictures because they couldn't do so on Twitter. Reddit was also filled with comments about Twitter's malfunctions.