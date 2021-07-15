Twitter Fleets to retire months after launch, company calls it a failure

Twitter Fleets, the ephemeral tweet feature that sits atop your timeline, is retiring too soon. Twitter on Wednesday announced that Fleets is, well, fleeting because no one is using them the way the company intended it to. That means that people are not properly utilising Fleets or are unclear about the feature or just do not want to use Fleets. Twitter said Fleets will go away on August 3 and in its place, you will see Spaces like you do now.

In what is a rare event, Twitter, a tech giant, is admitting that Fleets was a mistake and that it has lived its course. Not only did the company say that, but it also accepted that it could not make new users come to Twitter because of Fleets. In a nutshell, Fleets are these small bubbles that are found on the top of your Twitter timeline. Initially, people were curious to post Fleets, but the fad did not last long.

According to Twitter, people who are using Fleets are actually posting their own tweets there just to amplify their reach. And that is why Twitter thinks it is best to let go of Fleets. However, Twitter has the learnings from Fleets, such as text-formatting and GIF stickers were among favourites. So, Twitter is going to incorporate these features into the regular Tweet button that you see in the app.