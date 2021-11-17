Twitter gets rid of its auto-refreshing feature so your tweets won't disappear while you are reading them

Twitter has finally chucked an annoying feature out of its system. The social media giant has announced that it would no longer automatically refresh timelines on the web. If you are a Twitter user, you would know how annoying it gets when you are reading a tweet and Twitter's auto-refreshing feature refreshes the entire feed with new tweets. In most cases, you had to scroll down all the way down to read the tweet you were reading when you opened the site. However, things are changing now and Twitter doesn't want its users to deal with the annoying auto-refreshing feature.

Announcing the new update, Twitter posted from its support page, "An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline click the Tweet counter bar at the top."

Twitter announced in September that it would tweak the way tweets appear on the website. The social media site said that it knows how frustrating it gets when the timeline auto-refreshes and tweets disappear from view mid-read. The company announced way back in September that the updates to fix them will be rolled out in the next two weeks.

Notably, the Twitter app for iOS and Android do not have the auto-refreshing feature. As you might have noticed that the tweets don't disappear while you are still reading them, the tweet remains in the view till you manually refresh the screen. Similar things can be expected with the Twitter website now as the tweets would remain on your feet until you click on the refresh button.

On a related note, Twitter had previously rolled out the possibility to view larger images preview. Twitter had unveiled the full-size image previews on the mobile app earlier this year. The feature would let users view the full size image on the web as well. Previously, Twitter used to crop the images on your feed but not anymore. The images will now appear the way they do on your gallery.