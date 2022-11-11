Twitter head of trust and safety, more senior executives quit as Elon Musk’s chaotic reign continues

A lot is happening at Twitter. From Elon Musk taking over the company to laying off 50 per cent of the workforce. Amid the changes Musk is introducing to make Twitter "profitable", few more senior executives leave the company.

According to a report coming from Reuters, two top Twitter executives -- Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler – have resigned. Roth was the Sr. Director, Safety & Integrity at Twitter, while Wheeler who heads the Client Solutions team at the firm. Soon after reports started making rounds, Wheeler clarified that she is very much a part of Twitter still, while Roth confirmed his exit. Roth's exit has come as a shock to many since he happened to be a public face at the company in the brief Musk era.

The Musk headed social media company also lost its chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty. Both Kieran and Forgarty have confirmed their exit.

Following the latest wave of resignations on top Twitter executives and everything else that's happening at the firm lately, Musk warns of bankruptcy. According to The Verge, Musk said that the company needs to bring in more money than it spends in order to get back to the game. "We just definitely need to bring in more cash than we spend. If we don't do that and there's a massive negative cash flow, then bankruptcy is not out of the question. That is a priority. We can't scale to 1 billion users and take massive losses along the way. That's not feasible. I don't think we will," Musk said during an internal meeting with employees.

The billionaire hosted his first meeting with the non-impacted employees during layoffs on Thursday. During the meeting Musk warns of difficult times ahead and ordered employees to come to office every single day and puts an end to remote work. He added that all employees are expected to work for 40 hours in the office, exception will be for those physically unable to travel to an office or exceptions signed off by the boss himself.

Soon after Musk took over as Twitter boss he fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, Legal head Vijaya Gadde, and some more top executives who were the core part of the company since years.