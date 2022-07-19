Twitter hits back at Elon Musk's attempt to delay court proceedings

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk continue their sparring for another week. This time, the social media company has hit back at the billionaire, saying that his request to delay the trial over the Twitter acquisition continues to harm its public reputation. Twitter had sued Musk after he abruptly pulled out of a deal to acquire the social media company for $44 billion. The Tesla CEO alleged that Twitter did not disclose the 'real' numbers on fake and bot accounts on the platform, which is seemingly fundamental to the business.

It was reported that the Twitter-Musk hearing was scheduled to take place in September 2022. Musk had reportedly requested the Delaware Chancery Court to delay the proceedings till February 2023 (at least). The court will decide whether the case will be fast-tracked or delayed later today, July 19.

In its latest filing, assessed by CNBC, Twitter claims, "This very public dispute harms Twitter with each passing day Musk is in breach. Musk amplifies this harm by using the Company's own platform as a megaphone to disparage it." The filing further reads, "Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt. No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties".

On the other hand, Musk, while requesting the matter to be delayed, claimed, "Twitter's sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot-dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing".

Twitter had disclosed that its platform comprises 5 per cent bot accounts, though analysts estimate it to be at around 15 per cent. Musk, in May, alleged that bot or spam accounts are estimated at around 20 per cent. He also claims Twitter is refusing to show the 'real' numbers.