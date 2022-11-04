Twitter India employees logged out of systems as Elon Musk moves to fire people, many in distress and crying 

Twitter's India office is a place of chaos and sadness ahead of Elon Musk's massive layoff. Several employees are in tears and in distress on Friday morning as the social media company confirmed that it will ask many of its employees to leave by the end of the day. In an email sent to Twitter employees all across the world, the company asked them to return home and wait for an email to hit their mailbox. The mail that will tell employees the status of their job with Twitter will be sent at 9:30PM India time.

Following that email, many of the Twitter employees in India were logged out of their official email ids this morning, India Today Tech has learnt. Many others were being logged out at the time of writing. This came unannounced. They were not prepared for this layoff. There was no official communication leading up to the sackings, nor were the employees prepared for them. Most of the Tweets, as they fondly call each other, were crying amid the uncertainty.

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," noted the memo that was sent to Twitter employees hours ago. "Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."

What makes the Twitter email particularly distressing, even cruel, is its impersonal nature. The email is addressed to "Team" and signed by "Twitter." It is as if Elon Musk doesn't want his name to be attached to the communication even though it is him, as owner of Twitter, who has ordered the layoffs. While the details of how the Twitter layoffs have been planned are sketchy, reports have suggested that the process has been put together by Musk's close confidantes, who came into the company just a week ago when Musk purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

The memo doesn't mention the exact number of people to be sacked. But, reports in the past have suggested that almost 50 per cent of Twitter's total 7,500-person workforce can be asked to leave. We are not sure how many of Twitter's India employees will be impacted, but things don't look that good as of now.

The layoffs come about a week after Elon Musk officially took charge of the platform. He has already made some changes to the way the company runs. There were reports suggesting that Musk may ask a lot of current Twitter employees to leave the company once he takes over but, the Tesla chief never confirmed it. However, he has on many occasions talked about profitability.

Many of Twitter employees have taken to different ways to deal with the adversity. Some of them were seen expressing their views on Twitter's Slack channels, using an emoji to give military salute in solidarity to each other. Some started a Twitter space to talk about popular culture as a distraction to whatever is happening at the company.

Fired employees will be paid severance, though a leak claimed that Musk is looking at ways to prevent staff from vesting their unvested stocks.