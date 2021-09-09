Twitter introduces Communities to help people with same interests connect

Twitter is launching Communities, a tool similar to Facebook groups and Reddit. The micro-blogging site has begun testing the feature, which would help people with the same interests find and connect with people who want to talk about the same things as them. In a Community, users can tweet directly to a group instead of their followers. Only people within the same community can reply or interact with the moderator. However, anybody can access the Communities pages, timelines.

"Starting today, Twitter is testing Communities, a way to easily find and connect with people who

want to talk about the same things you do. When you join a Community, you can Tweet directly to that group instead of to all your followers. Only members in the same Community are able to reply and join the conversation so it stays intimate and relevant. While you can Tweet only to your Community for a focused conversation, Communities pages and timelines are publicly available so anyone can read Quote Tweet, and report Community Tweets," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter in its blog said that it wants to support public conversations and help users find communities that match their interests. Twitter wants to create a more intimate space for conversation. The community moderators are approved by Twitter and its members are required to follow the guidelines of Twitter for being in the group.

With Communities, moderators pick the focus, create the Community rules, and invite the people who will make it a great place for conversation. All moderators have to continuously meet Twitter's eligibility requirements, including not violating the Twitter Rules. Both members and non-members of Communities can report any potential violations of the Twitter Rules to Twitter.

Right now, Community creation is limited but in the coming months, Twitter will allow more people to create Communities so everyone can talk about their thing, whatever it is, and as the service opens up Community creation and moderation to more people, it will continue to refine eligibility requirements. The initial Communities surround some popular conversations on Twitter including dogs, weather, sneakers, skincare, and astrology, with many more to come, reflecting more of the thriving discussions on Twitter.