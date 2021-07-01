Twitter is offering 140 NFTs for free as giveaway; check out details

Social media giant Twitter is offering free NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as part of its "giveaway" campaign. The platform is "Dropping NFTs all day", says the Twitter bio. The company has decided to give away 140 new NFTs featuring images ranging from Twitter logo to Tamagotchi virtual pet and Furry Twitter to Twitter Jggl.

"140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties," the platform said in a post.

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Twitter has shared a series of tweets featuring different digital art images. Some of the NFTs up for grabs are Twitter Jggl, Furry Twitter, Reply Guy, Rare Form, and Building Characters.

Reply Guy



The man behind the mansplaining. pic.twitter.com/H5YdNxVUvl — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Digital tokens and NFTs have seen huge popularity in India recently. NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media.

Furry Twitter



Like but don’t touch. pic.twitter.com/oFTngwhJms — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey is one of the biggest backers of NFTs and cryptocurrencies. In March, he even sold a digital version of his first-ever tweet as an NFT.

"Just setting up my twttr" - the first-ever tweet on the platform was posted as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, had received offers that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace. The digital art was sold for $2.9 million (roughly Rs. 20 crore).

Also read: Twitter Down: Users face outage; what's the issue?

Also read: Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India quits