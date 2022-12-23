Twitter layoffs continue, half of public policy team fired

Elon Musk's Twitter has laid off more employees. This time, it appears that the policy team is impacted. The company trimmed half of its workforce following Musk's formal takeover in late October. During the initial round of firings, half of Twitter's policy team was trimmed. The other half got fired sometime last week, as per a tweet.

According to Theodora Skeadas, who was a part of Twitter's public policy team, half of the remaining public policy team has been cut from the company. In a tweet, she wrote, "And now it is my turn to say goodbye... This was, indeed, a dream job. I am unbelievably proud of the work we did to protect people in global conflicts including Iran, Ukraine, and Libya. I am especially proud of my work in. Managing our Trust and Safety Council, until it was dissolved last week.