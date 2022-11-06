Twitter layoffs: Jack Dorsey takes the blame, Elon Musk blames ad revenue drop

Elon Musk's Twitter has fired thousands of employees in order to save operational costs. The new company owner said that the move was necessary as it was losing roughly $4 million per day. As many former employees took to Twitter to announce their abrupt departure, users of the platform poured in support. Even former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey posted a note online and said he owns "responsibility for why everyone is in this situation". Musk, on the other hand, blamed the market and highlighted that the current economic situation forced the company to fire employees. In case you're wondering what's happening at Twitter, we are breaking down five key developments.