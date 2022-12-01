Twitter makes big changes, you will now see many more tweets from people you don’t follow

Twitter is all set to undergo big changes. The micro-blogging site is now pushing more tweets from accounts users don't already follow into their timelines. Twitter is bringing back the recommendations feature, which most people avoided over the years.



We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we're expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past," the company wrote in a tweet.

If you've ever seen a Tweet you enjoyed from someone you didn't follow, you've probably seen a recommendation. Think of them as personalized suggestions that are shown to you based on actions you take on Twitter.

Recommendations are designed to enrich your Twitter experience, and the more you know about them, the better they can be. In fact, we've put together a whole Help Center article detailing what types of content we recommend, where recommendations appear, and how you can control them (definitely worth a read).



If you're pressed for time, however, here's the tl;dr on recommendations and how we're working to improve them.



The content we recommend to you is informed by actions you take on Twitter, also known as signals.

Signals can include things like interests you've told us about, Topics you follow, Tweets you engage with, and even Tweets people in your network like. Based on these signals and more, we'll show you content we think you'll be interested in.



Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter.

