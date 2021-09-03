Twitter may launch tools to archive old tweets, edit follower lists and other privacy-related features soon

Twitter is reportedly working on a host of new features that would give users more control over their follower list, tweets and more. The micro-blogging site is planning to test tools that let users administer more control over who follows them, who can see their posts and likes and many other privacy-related features. The features are currently at a developmental stage and the company is yet to make an announcement about them. Twitter recently rolled out Safety Mode to further enhance the security of users. The new mode blocks accounts that use hurtful or abusive languages temporarily.

As per Bloomberg news, Twitter will consider rolling out a feature that gives the user the ability to edit follower lists, a tool to archive old tweets, so that they do not appear on the feed or are visible to the followers after a specific period of time. This could be an interesting tool for people who do not wish the new followers to see their very old tweets. The report reveals that the majority of Twitter users do not understand how the app works and what all about their profile is visible to others. Considering those factors, Twitter will also start asking people to review whether their accounts are public or private.

"When social privacy needs are not met, people limit their self-expression. They withdraw from the conversation," a researcher at Twitter, Svetlana Pimkina, said. A Gizmodo report revealed that Twitter will roll out some of the features as soon as next week. The remaining features are still at a conceptual stage.

Here are the following features that Twitter might get soon

— Twitter users can hide the tweets they have liked. The new feature would let users choose whether followers can see the liked posts or not. The user can choose between everybody, your followers or groups.

— Similarly, users will also get the ability to remove followers from their list if they feel that the follower is bothering them. Twitter plans to roll out the follower removal by next month.

— Users will soon be able to leave conversations that gets too much to handle. Twitter is considering the option to let users unmention themselves from conversations that don't concern them or something that is too toxic. This feature may get tested later this year.

— Twitter users may soon be able to hide their old tweets. There are tweets that you don't want to delete but want to hide from your account. The Bloomberg report says that Twitter may let users choose between 30, 60, and 90 days time period for their tweets or hide tweets after one full year. There is no information on when this feature will be tested.