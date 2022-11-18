Twitter offices closed, badge access disabled until November 21: Here’s  why 

Twitter chief Elon Musk's email to employees about long working hours at high intensity was not received well. Some employees have refused to sign the pledge to work form sent by Musk and decided to leave with severance pay. Musk has proposed in the letter that the employees, who refuse to abide by the company's new rules, can leave with severance pay. Twitter has now closed its offices and disabled badge access until November 21. No other information has been shared with the employees as of now

If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," the email which contained an online form read. The employees have been asked to sign the online form by 3:30 AM IST, failing which they will have to let go of their jobs but receive severance pay for three months.



The email was sent to the Twitter employees at midnight, according to the Washington Post. In the email, Musk said that Twitter "will need to be extremely hardcore". "This will mean working long hours at high intensity," he said. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade." Musk had previously ended the work from home regime for the Twitter employees. He even asked the employees to at least spend 40 hours a week. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk said in his previous email to the employees.

Musk had ended the "days of rest"holidays for Twitter employees soon after he acquired the company.

Twitter recently conducted a mass layoff which trimmed down the workforce by almost 50 per cent. He then fired a bunch of people for cribbing about him on the company's Slack channel. One of the engineers was pink slipped because he argued with him on Twitter."Employees who have criticized Elon Musk in Twitter's Slack channels were fired overnight over email," Casey Newton, a popular journalist, posted on Twitter. He revealed that employees got an email saying, "We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated immediately. "Your recent behavior has violated company policy." One of the engineers, who was fired for talking about Musk on Slack, had spent around 12 years at the company.



