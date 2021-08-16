Twitter pauses verifying accounts again after mistakenly giving blue ticks to fake accounts

Twitter has yet again paused its recently brought verification program after it assigned blue ticks to fake accounts. Twitter has currently paused verification requests and will not let new people apply for verification, as the platform noted it verified several fake accounts inadvertently. In a blog post, Twitter noted that it mistakenly approved verified applications and has now permanently suspended the accounts in question and removed their verified badge.

"We've temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience," Twitter noted through its Twitter Verified handle.

While Twitter has suggested that admitting the fake accounts was part of a botnet, Facebook's former chief security officer, Alex Stamos, suggested that the verification could have been an inside job. "You might have a malicious or bribed insider. Something similar happened at IG (paid off by spammers, in that case)," Stamos tweeted.

This is not the first time Twitter has paused its verification programme. Twitter had paused the verification programme in 2017 after it received criticism for being confusing and arbitrary. It said at the time the checkmark was being confused with "an endorsement or an indicator of importance".



Under Twitter's new verification rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and fit one of several criteria: government, companies, brands and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. Twitter said that it will introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics, and religious leaders.



Twitter in May relaunched its new verification application process, beginning with six categories, and reviewing public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.Twitter also paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that have reached it.

Twitter notesdthat users who apply for a verified badge should have had no 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating Twitter rules in the past 12 months. The company has specifically listed the accounts that are not eligible to get the verified badge, and it includes parody, newsfeed, commentary and unofficial fan accounts, pets and fictional characters, accounts associated with the coordinated harmful activity/hateful content, and accounts that have violated its platform manipulation and spam policy.





