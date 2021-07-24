Twitter post says leaked data of Clubhouse users up for sale

Once again there are rumours about a Clubhouse data leak and according to a Twitter user, data comprising 3.8 billion phone numbers of Clubhouse users is available for sale.



According to the tweet, the leaked data includes mobile, fixed-line, private and professional numbers and the data will be sold through a private auction on 4th September 2021. Those who wish to participate in the auction were asked to leave a comment on the darknet post following which the user would share the link to participate.



"A database of 3.8 billion phone numbers of #Clubhouse users is up for sale on the #Darknet. It also contains Numbers of people in user's PhoneBooks that were Synced. So Chances are high that you are listed even if you haven't had a Clubhouse login. #DataPrivacy," said the tweet.



Clubhouse is a popular audio-only social media app where people come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time. Since its launch in March 2020, Clubhouse was an invite-only app. On July 21 this year, the company removed the 'invite only' option, making the app available to all users on both iOS and Android platforms.

Clubhouse has not immediately responded to a request for comment.



Back in April, a similar rumour surfaced of a data breach and the consequent sale of personal information of 1.3 million Clubhouse users including user IDs, names, usernames, social media handles, photo URLs, account creation dates, and information about who nominated the user to the app on the darknet.



The claims were denied by Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison stating the report claiming personal user data had been leaked was "false." The Clubhouse Twitter account had also issued a statement that said, "This is misleading and false. Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API."



While a statement is still awaited from the company on the recent rumours, cybersecurity experts have allegedly branded it as one of the largest data leaks of the year.

