Twitter removes major security feature for users who are not willing Rs 900 per month 

Non-Twitter Blue users will no longer have access to major security features. Twitter has now announced that it will limit the use of SMS (text message) as a way to provide this extra layer of security. The feature will only be limited to people who pay for a subscription plan, which is priced at Rs 900 per month for users in India. The Two factor authentication adds an extra layer of security beyond just a password. With two-factor authentication, users are required to provide a second piece of information, such as a code sent to their phone, in order to log in to their account.

Twitter in a blog post announced that starting March 23, 2023, the non-Twitter Blue subscriber will no longer be able to use text messages as a 2FA method. "Non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled will have 30 days to disable this method and enroll in another. After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account," the company said.

So, if you are not a Twitter Blue subscriber and you are currently using SMS for two-factor authentication, you will no longer be able to use that method to protect your account. Twitter said that the users will need to switch to a different method, like an authentication app or security key, or you can subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep using SMS for two-factor authentication.

The reason Twitter is doing this is because they've decided to charge developers for access to their API, which is the way that third-party apps (like TweetDeck) can interact with Twitter. By adding a paywall to the API, Twitter hopes to generate more revenue from developers, and offering additional features like SMS two-factor authentication as part of their subscription service Twitter Blue is one way to do that.

Twitter Blue is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, and Brazil, apart from India. Both Android and iOS users in India can buy membership. Twitter also allows users to get a Twitter Blue subscription via the web version, but it appears to be unavailable in India right now. Users in India can purchase membership for a fee of Rs 900 per month. Some reports suggest the price of the Blue membership via web is Rs 650 per month. If users get the annual plan, the Twitter Blue membership is priced at Rs 6,800 per year, which is Rs 566.67 per month.

