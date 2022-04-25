Twitter reportedly considering selling itself to Elon Musk

Elon Musk's flirtation with Twitter may have an endgame after all. Twitter is reportedly talking to Musk to sell itself — after a series of dramatic events right after the Tesla and SpaceX chief offered a takeover bid of $43 billion to the microblogging website. Twitter began reconsidering Musk's offer on Sunday and it seems Musk managed to convince the board of his proposal. The deal could be struck between the two as early as this week.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the two sides — Musk and Twitter — have been making progress so as to remove the impasse that emerged right after Musk's bid. But while Twitter may be readying itself for the takeover, the report added there is no guarantee "they will reach a deal." That could be because Musk's offer may now not be enticing enough for the board. Twitter may rebuff the offer, which Musk made on April 14, after the initial bid for $43 billion was blocked by the company's board through the so-called poison pill strategy.

