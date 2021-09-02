Twitter rolls out Safety Mode to block accounts for using harmful language

Twitter on Thursday rolled out an important feature called Safety Mode. The feature, as the name, suggests has been launched to offer a safe experience to the users. Twitter users are often subjected to mindless trolling, abusive language and what not. This primarily applies to the accounts owned by public figures. However, using Safety Mode, a user can get an abusive account blocked for seven days at least.

Announcing the feature, Jarrod Doherty, Senior Product Manager at Twitter wrote, "Unwelcome Tweets and noise can get in the way of conversations on Twitter, so we're introducing Safety Mode, a new feature that aims to reduce disruptive interactions. Starting today, we're rolling out this safety feature to a small feedback group on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com, beginning with accounts that have English-language settings enabled."

When you turn on the Safety Mode feature on Twitter, the app will check your engagement with a negative tweet. It will check the content of the both the tweets and assess the relationship between the person who wrote the tweet and the person who replied to the tweet. Twitter takes existing relationships into account, so accounts that you follow or interact with on a frequent basis will not be autoblocked even if the content of the message is unpleasant.

Twitter will assess the tweets of users and if its technology detects any foul language, the account will get autoblocked. When an account is autoblocked, a user will not be able to follow your account, see your Tweets, or send you Direct Messages. The accounts will be blocked for seven days. Before the Safety Mode period comes to an end, you will receive a notification recapping this information. Doherty in the blog said that Twitter may not get always right about this because it would be technology-driven, your accounts may get wrongly blocked. However, he assured that Safety Mode autoblocks can be seen and undone at any time in your Settings

"We'll observe how Safety Mode is working and incorporate improvements and adjustments before bringing it to everyone on Twitter. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to build on our work to empower people with the tools they need to feel more comfortable participating in the public conversation," Twitter said.