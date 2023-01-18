Twitter starts selling quirky office items like neon bird logo, espresso machines to make extra money

Twitter has begun auctioning surplus office items after laying off thousands of employees and cutting employee benefits. The list includes all sorts of office items, such as quirky bird memorabilia (Twitter's bird logo), espresso machines, refrigerators, and even Apple Macs. The host of the online auction, Heritage Global Partners, notes that there are 631 items that participants can buy. Most of these items are collected from Twitter's San Francisco office. Participants can bid till 11:30 PM IST tonight, January 18, and as expected, prices will increase as the day goes forward.

Some of the bizarre items with the highest bid include Twitter Bird Statue for $20,000 (roughly Rs 16 lakh). Twitter is also selling a "@" sculpture planter, and the current bid is at $8,000, which translates to roughly Rs 6.53 lakh. Some of the most premium wooden chairs, previously used by Twitter guests and employees, are selling at over $1,000 (Rs 81,000).

Participants of the online auction are also bidding for N95 masks. A set of KN95 Protective Masks (total 20,800 units) is selling at $350 (roughly Rs 28,000). Other items include espresso machines for roughly $3,400 (Rs 2.77 lakh), electric ovens, refrigerated pizza prep tables, vegetable dryers, and stainless steel tables for the kitchen. As mentioned, the bidding prices will likely increase till the bid ends tonight.

Twitter is also auctioning a host of premium office tools and gadgets. Twitter-owned 27-inch Macs are bidding at $1,200 (roughly Rs 98,000), and several Samsung TVs are also up for grabs.

Since Elon Musk's formal takeover of the company in late October 2022, Twitter has been taking desperate measures to save expenses. The company first laid off over 3,000 employees, while some decided to voluntarily quit to denounce Musk's "hardcore" work culture. Then, Twitter cut employee benefits, including free lunches. Twitter is also facing a lawsuit by the landlord of its San Francisco office for allegedly not paying rent.

Recently, Twitter employees in Singapore were also asked to leave the office premises since Musk did not pay rent. The company is also reportedly giving up office facilities in Mumbai and New Delhi. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Twitter's revenue is down 40 per cent year-over-year (YoY). The report adds that Musk's first giant interest payment on the company is due at the end of January. The exact sum remains unclear, though the latest round of bidding may ease the company's expenses.