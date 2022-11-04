Twitter starts sending layoff emails and entire teams sacked, says offices will now open on Monday

This was expected the day Elon Musk took over Twitter last week. Just hours after it told employees that there will be layoffs, Twitter has started sending emails to employees about their job status. It is expected that Twitter is moving to fire thousands of employees as Elon Musk tries to restructure the entire company. And the scale of layoffs is such that over here at India Today Tech we are hearing from sources in Twitter India that entire teams in verticals like marketing, partner relations, sales, and content curation and editorial have been fired.

People who have been laid off are now going public with the news. Both Twitter and LinkedIn are currently full of Twitter employees -- now former employees -- talking about their loss of job.

Pallavi Walia, who was heading Twitter's communications team in India, has tweeted, saying: "#AlwaysATweepNeverATwit that's it that's the tweet!" Her tweet is a sarcastic take on Elon Musk, who had changed his Twitter bio to read "chief twit" for a few days after buying Twitter last week.

Pallavi is not alone. "Just got laid off from #Twitter. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture..." Yash Agarwal, former public policy at Twitter, noted on Twitter and LinkedIn both.

Shifalika Yogi, who was a client account manager at Twitter, wrote: "It's been an honor to be a part of this team and this organisation. It gives me immense gratitude to be able to call you folks my colleagues and my friends. It's been an amazing ride..."

Hours earlier Twitter had told, in a rather cold and impersonal email that wasn't even signed by anyone, that employees will be told about their job status by 9.30pm India time. In the email Twitter had said that employees who keep their job will be contacted on their official Twitter ID whereas the employees who lose jobs will receive a communication on their personal IDs. Now, this is happening.

Three emails

India Today Tech learns that so far Twitter employees are getting three kinds of emails. One email is for survivors, one is for those who have been sacked, whereas one more is for those whose job fates are still in limbo.

People whom Elon Musk and his team is retaining are receiving email on their official Twitter ID. this email reads: Thank you for your patience through this transition and for your commitment to the important work you do at Twitter. We are sending this email to confirm that your employment is not impacted by today's workforce reduction... We know you likely have a number of questions and we will have more information to share next week. In the meantime, please note that until Monday, Birdhouse is temporarily offline, our office buildings are temporarily closed and all badge access is temporarily suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday."

Twitter staffers whose fates are still in limbo have also received fresh emails on their office ID. The text of this mail reads: "Your Role at Twitter... your role at Twitter has been identified as potentially impacted or at risk of redundancy. Next steps will depend on which country you live in and we will share more information with you as soon as possible."

People who have been sacked, meanwhile, are getting emails on their personal mail ID. They have also been locked out Twitter systems, possibly on permanent basis.

Firing without human touch

Elon Musk, who became Twitter's new owner last week, hasn't commented publicly on layoffs at the company. But it was expected that there would be layoffs. Musk, immediately after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, fired its top leaders including CEO Parag Agrawal and policy chief and top lawyer Vijaya Gadde. Since then, rumours have circulated of mass layoffs at Twitter, with reports noting that anywhere from 25 per cent to 75 per cent employees will lose their job.

This all became real today morning when Twitter sent a cold and impersonal note to all employees. The note said: "Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder... To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home."

The email was addressed to "Team" and was signed by "Twitter."

Details are scarce on the process Twitter is following to arrive at the number of people, or which specific teams and people, to fire. But there are reports that the whole process is led by Elon Musk and his confidantes whom he has brought into Twitter to run a "war room" he setup immediately after purchasing the social media company.

Apart from restructuring teams and layoffs to reduce operating cost, Elon Musk is also looking to generate revenue by asking Twitter users to pay for some services. The one proposal that has created a lot of buzz in recent days is Musk's desire to charge users $8 for the Blue Tick that Verified Twitter users sport on their profile page.