Twitter sued as Elon Musk fails to pay office rent worth Rs 1.12 crore

Twitter is facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay rent for its San Francisco office. According to CBS News, which accessed the court filings, Twitter has not paid a rent of $136,260 (roughly Rs 1.12 crore), and it is being sued by the landlord of the Hartford Building -- Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC. The social media company currently occupies the 30th floor of the building. The report also points out that Twitter signed a seven-year lease for the office space in 2017.

It is also reported that Twitter has not paid the rent for its global offices in weeks. This includes its San Francisco HQ in the city's Civic Centre area. Interestingly, most of these offices were either shut or lying mostly vacant due to Twitter's erstwhile work-from-anywhere policy. Following Elon Musk's takeover in late October, not only did the work-from-anywhere policy was scrapped, but the company also introduced strict work rules to increase the platform's user base and revenue.

Twitter is also facing another lawsuit from Jet Services Group LLC, which is alleging that the Musk-owned company has not paid rent for two charter flights in October. The amount is reportedly valued at $197,725 (roughly Rs 1.63 crore), and the suit was filed in New Hampshire District Court last month.

Elon Musk has repeatedly said that Twitter's previous leaders made some poor business choices, and the company was losing more money than gaining. In November, Musk said that Twitter served lunch to employees, worth Rs 32,000. However, a former employee alleged that Musk was lying, and the company offered lunch worth Rs 2000 to each employee per day. Similarly, a report by DCD (data centre dynamics) claims that Twitter closed its Sacramento data centre on Christmas Eve to cut costs. Fortunately, Twitter did not face any major outages, as some feared.

To further save costs, Twitter has laid off more than half of its global workforce, and the company currently employs nearly 2700 employees. The company had roughly 7500 employees till the end of September. The company has also fired its cleaning staff, which is forcing employees to bring their own bathroom supplies, including toilet paper. A source told the New York Times that the "office is in disarray with dirty bathrooms" due to lack of janitors. The report adds that the office reeks of "leftover takeout food and body odour."