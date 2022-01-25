Twitter suspends bot account that replied to people's Wordle posts with rude comments

If you are on Twitter and you haven't seen the colored boxes on your timeline, are you even using your Twitter properly? If you are still clueless about what those boxes are, it is a web-based word game that changes every day. You can play the game easily and paste it on Twitter to maybe flaunt your scores if it is great. While the Wordle trend had completely taken over the internet, there was a bot account that probably had zero tolerance for people posting their Wordle scores. The bot account, now banned, posted rude comments under Wordle posts and also shared spoilers for the next game.

Twitter has banned a handle called @wordlinator, a bot account that fills people's Wordle posts with rude comments. The account was revealed spoilers for the next game. It was later discovered that the spoilers turned out to be accurate. A cyber expert posted a screenshot of the bot and said, "If you like tweeting your wordIe scores, someone's made a bot you should block as it auto-responds with tomorrow's answer."

The bot account posts comments like "Guess what.People don't care about your mediocre linguistic escapades. To teach you a lesson tomorrow's word is." The cyber expert also revealed that word list could be easily found in the site code so spoiler bots are something you cannot avoid if you are sharing Wordle scores on Twitter. Soon the bot account was banned by Twitter after it was found violating one of Twitter's guidelines.

What is Wordle?

Wordle, the web-based word game, has taken the Internet by storm. The puzzle requires you to select the word of the day. Every day you are supposed to guess a word. To guess the words using the cues, you will get six chances. Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. Hit the enter button to submit. After each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

The game was created by Josh Wordle a software engineer for his wife who was addicted to word games like spelling games, crossword. "I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy," he told The New York Times. The game was made public in October 2021 and soon became the most played game on the Internet.