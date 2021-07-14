Twitter suspends fake accounts it verified by mistake

Months after Twitter started its verification programme, allowing "notable" users to get verified with the blue tick, the microblogging site says it mistakenly verified some fake accounts. Twitter says that the inauthentic accounts have now been removed under the manipulation and spam policy. When Twitter re-initiated the verification in May, it had noted that the accounts worthy of the blue tick should be "authentic, notable, and active."

"We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. "We have now permanently suspended the accounts in question, and removed their verified badge, under our platform manipulation and spam policy."

Twitter had paused the verification programme in 2017 after it received criticism for being confusing and arbitrary. It said at the time the checkmark was being confused with "an endorsement or an indicator of importance".

Twitter in the past has noted that the requests put in for verification can take some time for review as these requests are reviewed by a human "to ensure we are thoughtfully and thoroughly reviewing all of your application materials." Twitter had also noted that in case of a large number of verification requests which would make its queue grow to a point where it is not able to honour the review time, it will pause accepting new applications until it clears its backlog.



Under Twitter's new verification rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and fit one of several criteria: government, companies, brands and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Some very basic requirements to get a blue tick to include an active account within six months that should have complete info. Twitter says those who apply for the blue tick should have an account with a profile name and image, users must have logged into it in the last six months, and the account has a confirmed email address or phone number.

Twitter also notes that users who apply for a verified badge should have had no 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating Twitter rules in the past 12 months. The company has specifically listed the accounts that are not eligible to get the verified badge, and it includes parody, newsfeed, commentary and unofficial fan accounts, pets and fictional characters, accounts associated with the coordinated harmful activity/hateful content, and accounts that have violated its platform manipulation and spam policy.



