Twitter testing new feature to let users remove followers without blocking them

Twitter has been testing a lot of new features to enhance the user experience. The latest which the micro-blogging is testing has lots to do with how users deal with their followers. Some followers are nasty and have a specific interest behind following you. They try to pull you down and post unwanted comments under your tweets. Twitter is now testing a new way to deal with them. The latest test shows that users will soon be able to remove followers without entirely blocking them.

Twitter announced that it is testing a new feature on the web that would let users remove followers without blocking them. "We're making it easier to be the curator of your own followers' list. Now testing on the web: remove a follower without blocking them.To remove a follower, go to your profile and click "Followers", then click the three-dot icon and select "Remove this follower"," Twitter said in a tweet.

Interestingly, when you remove a follower from your list, he would not get to know about it immediately. However, if your account is public, anybody can see your tweets and post comments under them. So the whole point of removing a follower remains a bit unclear. If a follower is badmouthing you, the only way to get rid of that account is by blocking him. Nonetheless, Twitter is only testing the feature. We do not know what the final outcome would be and how useful the feature would be for users.

In the screenshot shared by Twitter, you can see that removing a follower is actually quite easy. Users can simply open their followers list and click on the three dots in front of the name of the follower. By tapping on "remove the follower", users can get rid of the follower.

Twitter is also testing the edge-to-edge feature for the iOS app only. The feature will let users post Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so the photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. If Twitter rolls out this feature, users would no longer have to tap on images to watch the image in full size. Twitter has not shared when it plans to roll out the two features it has been testing.