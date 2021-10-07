Twitter testing pre-tweet prompts that will warn users before they get into a heated conversation

During a press conference last month, Twitter had mentioned that it was testing a feature called Heads Up which was in early testing. The feature now seems to be working for some Android and iOS users. Twitter noted that it is testing prompts that will alert users before they get into a heated or intense or heated conversation. Twitter noted that the prompts are aimed at supporting healthy conversation. Twitter will notify users about conversations that can be intense before they tweet in a conversation. When users reply to tweets, Twitter will show prompts that read, "Let's look out for each other."

As per the image shared by Twitter, under the 'Let's look out for each other' will be three bullet points including remember the human, facts matter, and diverse perspectives have value. The prompt seems to appear when users reply to intense conversations.

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We're testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you're about to enter could get heated or intense.



This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

"Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We're testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads-up if the convo you're about to enter could get heated or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation," Twitter posted on its website.

Twitter will also give users a heads up before they post something likely to be offensive. Twitter will also inform users if they try to post an article they have not read.

Last month, Twitter had noted that it would allow users to remove themselves from a conversation in which they are tagged without notifying the user who tagged the person.

Twitter will also allow users to remove themselves from a conversation in which they are tagged without notifying the user who tagged the person. Twitter is also adding a word filter where users will be able to block some words from the replies to their tweets. Twitter is also adding a word filter where users will be able to block some words from the replies to their tweets. The micro-blogging platform also noted that it is focused to move beyond the 280-character limit and enable users to express themselves.

"At its best, we think Twitter can be the conversation layer of the internet. We've made a ton of progress towards that plan," Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's head of consumer product, had said. Twitter is also planning to roll out new features for Spaces including a program that will give financial support to people hosting audio discussions and events on Spaces. Twitter is also planning to expand its existing tipping feature in more countries where people would be allowed to pay in cryptocurrency. "Cryptocurrency, like Twitter, operates without global barriers, so we are excited to incorporate it into more of our products."