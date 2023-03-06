Twitter to increase tweet character limit to 10,000, Elon Musk confirms

It seems that Twitter users will be able to post very long tweets on this micro-blogging website. The company's CEO, Elon Musk, has confirmed via his handle that the platform is working on letting people post tweets with 10,000 characters and that this feature will soon be rolled out to users. This would offer a big relief to users who are more expressive and wish to have more character support to post long-form tweets.

This new limit is more than what the company is offering to those who have a Twitter Blue subscription. People who are paying for this membership can post tweets with 4,000 characters. Regular Twitter users are allowed to post tweets with only 280 characters.

It is currently unknown whether the upcoming feature will only be limited to the company's Twitter Blue subscription or non-paid users will also be to enjoy this feature. This is a big feature and will likely be loved by a lot of users, and if we go by the recent decisions of Elon Musk, there are high chances that he won't likely offer it for free because the subscription won't likely have support for lower character support than what a regular is getting.

The social media platform could choose to increase the limit for regular Twitter users by a certain margin and offer the new 10,000 character limit to paid users. We will get clarity on the latest feature as or when it is released for public. Elon Musk didn't provide a timeline as to when we expect this feature to arrive and he only asserted it would be added "soon."

The Twitter Blue subscription already offers some exclusive features to users who are buying it. One of the most well known benefits of having it is the blue verified mark that a user gets after becoming a paid member of Twitter.

The Blue subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long in 1080p, but this benefit is only available for web version. The platform has also given the option to undo tweets before they are visible to others on Twitter. The company says that it is not an edit button, but a chance to preview and revise tweet before it is posted for the world to see. You can also add another layer of protection to your account with access to two-factor authentication via SMS. There are other benefits too that you can check on the site.