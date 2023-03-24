Twitter to remove blue tick from accounts that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue from April 1

Twitter has announced that it will start phasing out its old verification program and removing verification badges starting from April 1st. The social media giant is advising users to sign up for its Blue subscription to keep their blue checkmark.

This announcement may not come as a surprise to many as CEO Elon Musk has been promising to get rid of "legacy" blue checkmarks, which were given out under Twitter's previous rules. Musk believes that the badges were handed out in a "corrupt and nonsensical" way, but they do have their uses, especially when it comes to confirming the identity of celebrities.

However, there is a possibility that this announcement is just another prank from Musk, who is known for his love of trolling. April 1st is April Fools' Day, and the date may have been chosen to freak out those with legacy checkmarks. Members of the press are overrepresented in the pool of legacy verified users, and Musk has not been shy about his dislike for the media.

It is also possible that Twitter intends to go through with the plan, but the date was chosen as a joke. Musk is known for working the numbers 69 and 420 into everything he does, so it is not surprising that he would choose a date like April 1st.

Even if the announcement is serious, Musk has made many promises about the future of Twitter that have not been kept. For example, he announced a revenue-sharing program in February, but there has been no news about it since. However, he did keep his promise to make Twitter's press email respond to inquiries with a poop emoji.

The end of legacy checkmarks comes as Twitter rolls out its Blue subscription globally, even though some features are still missing. If you are a brand or a government entity that requires non-Blue verification, Twitter has an application process for gray checkmarks for government officials and gold checkmarks for businesses. However, the latter may come at a steep price in the future.

In conclusion, Twitter will start phasing out its old verification program and removing badges from April 1st. Users are advised to sign up for Twitter Blue to keep their blue checkmark. While there is a possibility that this announcement is just a joke, it is best to be prepared for the worst.



