Twitter to shut its newsletter platform Revue as Musk plans to buy rival Substack

Twitter on Wednesday said it will discontinue its newsletter product Revue by next year, almost two years after it acquired the newsletter platform. Revue helped writers monetize their Twitter following by integrating their newsletters directly into the Twitter timeline, competing with platforms like Substack and Medium.

The decision to shut Revue comes days after Twitter owner Elon Musk said he was open to buying rival online publishing platform Substack.

Twitter in a post said, "We've made the difficult decision to shut down Revue on January 18, 2023."

Twitter explained the reasoning behind the decision. The post stated, “Our goal has always been to make it easy for these writers to connect with their readers and future subscribers on Twitter, opening up new opportunities for readers to better connect with writers and their content. Integrating Revue into Twitter has provided a huge amount of value, informing new product features that give writers more options for connecting with their audiences.”

Twitter added that it still hopes to build a community with Revue's passionate readers on the social media platform.

"This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base. We’re grateful to everyone who has used our service over the years, and hope we can continue to help you build a community with your readers on Twitter," the social media platform added.

Twitter is shutting down its newsletter platform Revue on January 18, 2023, pic.twitter.com/G5ZunU1xp5 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter is working on a long-form text tweet that will lead to monetization for creators. Musk, in a tweet, explained.

Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

This also comes a day after Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription. The subscription price has been hiked from $7.99 to $8 for buyers that purchase it via the website and $11 for buyers on iOS. Additionally, there are multi-coloured checkmarks signifying the different nature of the accounts. Twitter Blue also offers features like undo-Tweet, Themes, Bookmarks, and more. Twitter Blue won't give subscribers an ad-free experience. However, Twitter has promised that the subscribers will see half the amount of ads compared to non-paying members.