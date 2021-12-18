Twitter updates verification policy to make it easier for users to understand eligibility criteria

Twitter had reopened its verification process after almost five years. The company had shut the verification process in 2017 after facing backlash over granting a blue tick to an accused. However, when Twitter relaunched the verification process, a lot of users got their application form rejected despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Twitter had to close its verification portal multiple times because it couldn't handle the onslaught of requests. The microblogging site now claims that it has updated the verification policy, which will help people in understanding who can get a blue tick and two will not.

Twitter said that it will provide all the details to the users irrespective of the category they fall under. The updated policy will provide a better view of Twitter's verification process. Twitter has listed on its blog that in order to get a blue badge on the microblogging site, your account must be authentic, notable and active.

Twitter says users will have to first confirm their identity in order to be verified. You will be asked to provide the link to an official website that mentions you and your Twitter handle. This is useful for the digital journalists, who have their author pages on Twitter and the page also mentions the link to their Twitter account. The organization that you work with must also have a verified profile otherwise your account will not get verified.

Users will also be asked to provide a photo of a valid official government-issued identification document, such as your Driver's License or Passport. This requirement applies to individuals, not companies, brands, or organizations. Users must also provide an official email address with a domain relevant to the category they choose.

"Your account must represent or otherwise be associated with a prominently recognized individual or brand, in line with the notability criteria described below. In addition to confirming the identity of the controller of the account, Twitter will verify the following types of accounts based on the criteria described. In all categories, Twitter may independently confirm qualifying affiliation through business partnerships or direct outreach. For each category we may request the following type of information to confirm notability," Twitter said in a blog post.

If you are a journalist, you might have to provide links to articles that are written by you. Do remember that the links should not be older than six months. The articles should be published on a verified news platform.

The most important bit is that the user who is applying for a verification badge should remain active on the social media site. The account of the user should not be incomplete otherwise Twitter would reject the application.