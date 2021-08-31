Twitter user asks if Elon Musk is an alien, his answer will crack you up

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a huge fan following on Twitter. Not only does he rake up controversies with his tweets, but he also engages in fun banters with his fans and critics alike. Recently when a Twitter user wanted to know whether he is an alien or not, he acknowledged his question with an honest answer. The user posted a small video of Musk, in which he can be seen talking about physics, philosophy, and aliens.

The Twitter user is not at fault here. He was made to believe that Elon Musk is an alien because the Tesla honcho himself said so in the video. He asks in the video, "Where are the aliens?" And then says again after a few minutes later saying, "Maybe they are among us, I don't know."

Then he says something that made the Twitter user ask him whether he is an alien or not.

He jokingly says, "Some people think I am an alien," then adds, "Not True".

The Twitter user who operates the handle Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley asked: "Is @elonmusk an alien?" To which, Musk replied "Ofcourse". This Twitter interaction got a lot of reactions from the other users.

"Maybe we're all evolved from Aliens. Some of us with a higher consciousness and stronger vision than others. Though we all still have purpose as aliens then, on other planets, other beings are asking themselves if humans are real and if there are any humans on their planet," A Twitter user wrote.

While another user who goes by the name SteamyBook wrote, "I knew it. Only an alien would have the capability of getting us to space & beyond despite our human overlords."

On a related note, Musk is soon going to introduce a humanoid robot in the market after venturing into Space and the automobile industry. Musk revealed during a special event that the company is now working on a humanoid robot. The prototype of the robot will be built sometime next year. The robot, which is called Tesla Bot, will use most of the tools that are used in Tesla vehicles such as sensors, cameras and various other tools to navigate the outside world.

Musk during Tesla's first AI day said that building a robot is a logical next step for Tesla as it is already the world's biggest robotics company. "We're making the pieces that would be useful for a humanoid robot, so we should probably make it. If we don't, someone else will — and we want to make sure it's safe," he added.