Twitter users are switching to Mastodon: What is it, how to use it, and more

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, it is being reported that many people have started leaving the platform. He took several big decisions after just a few days of joining, which irked people because of his plans to monetise basic features or services. Twitter has started charging $8 to people for Blue Tick, watching, posting long videos, and other features. It is also said to be planning to charge people for viewing certain videos. A lot of users have criticized his decision of charging for verification badge and laying off thousands of Twitter employees. So, many users reportedly decided to switch to other platforms.

While there are several platforms like Reddit, people are reportedly flocking to Mastodon. The platform team told BBC over 2,30,000 new users joined Mastodon last week. While one can't tell if they are all Twitter users, I signed up and found two hashtags trending on the platform -- #Twitterreufugees and #Introduction -- which pretty much explained everything.

But, what is Mastodon and what are servers?

Mastodon is an open source micro-blogging site, and is a bit different from Twitter. It functions in decentralised manner and there are user managed servers, unlike Twitter. There are different categories that include a lot of servers aka communities. People can join any of them based on their interest.

For example, I chose C.IM server in "General" category. This is a general, mainly English-speaking Mastodon community. Here, you can talk about anything in general. There are servers in different languages. Each server has a description, which explains what one can expect from that particular community.

The app even shows how many people have joined a server for sharing their thoughts or using the platform. This will also help you understand if there are enough people in a particular server to exchange your thoughts with. People can migrate to other servers by making changes in the setting section and all your data also gets transferred.

How to log in to Mastodon?

Once you install the app, you simply need to tap on "Get started." You will then be required to select a server, accept rules of the platform, and then create your ID and password. You will be asked to enter your email id, after which you have to open your email service to verify your account. You are all set now.

The platform requires you to be at least 18 years old to join Mastodon, but it doesn't seem to have any way to check whether your age.

How to use Mastodon?

You can post anything by tapping on the big edit button located at the lower right side of the app. All you need to do is type of your message and then hit publish. Here, retweets and like are called reblogged and favourite.

Once you log in with a server, the app shows the content that is being shared by people in that particular server. Users can of course search for anyone on the platform, but the content that they see in categories like News, Hashtags, Community and For You tabs are purely based on what people are sharing in the selected server.

You will be able to see the content of the people you are following on the Home page. You can check out your posts in the profile section, just like Twitter. People can create polls, post photos or videos, and post animated emojis, among others. There is also a privacy option, which lets you set who all can reply to your post.

The good thing is the character limit here is not less. It is about 5,000, and Twitter supports 280 character limit per tweet.

Mastodon: Missing features, Ads, any issues?

You won't find all the features of Twitter here, but the functions are mostly. You can't save your posts as drafts and there is no DM section here. The Blue tick feature doesn't seem to be available to everyone.

I didn't discover any advertisements on the platform. As a lot of people are trying to use this website, I noticed that the loading times were a bit slow and notifications are not sent out on time. This can get fixed with an update.

As of now, there are limited set of people and organisations on this platform right now. So, people might not enjoy using this service for a longer period of time. It remains to be seen whether Mastodon will be able to attract more people in the coming weeks or months.

It is important to note that Mastodon is a free service and it doesn't have huge funds like Facebook and other platforms.