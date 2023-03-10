Twitter users bombarded with tweets from accounts they don't follow, here’s what happened 

Several Twitter users have reported seeing a lot of tweets from accounts that they do not follow. The changes took place after Twitter made the "For You" tab official, which suggests tweets that are most relevant to the user. The issue seems to be that the tab is showing too many tweets from accounts that the user does not follow, and these tweets are often unrelated to the user's interests or the accounts they typically follow.

I too have been seeing too many tweets from accounts I have never followed. The tweets are not even of similar interests. My Twitter feed, like many other Twitter users, who have complained about the same, is filled with posts from people who are not relevant to the things I follow or I like. Some reports stated that the issue appears to be related to recent changes that Twitter made to the app, specifically with regard to the "For You" tab. Initially, Twitter added the tab to the app, but then changed it back. Later, Twitter reintroduced the tab, and it seems that the algorithm used to suggest tweets is not working as intended.

The "Following" tab on Twitter shows tweets from accounts that the user follows in chronological order. This is different from how the For You tab functions,, the "For You" tab uses algorithms to suggest tweets that the user might be interested in, even if they do not follow the account that posted the tweet. This is a useful feature for discovering new content on the app, but if the algorithm is not accurate, it can lead to frustration and annoyance for users.

It is important to note that Twitter is constantly updating its algorithm to improve the user experience. While changes to the app can be frustrating in the short term, they are ultimately intended to make the app better for everyone. Twitter's goal is to provide users with a personalized experience that allows them to connect with others who share their interests.

To address the issue with the "For You" tab, Twitter may need to refine the algorithm used to suggest tweets. This could involve analyzing user data to better understand what types of content users are interested in, and using that data to improve the accuracy of the algorithm. Additionally, Twitter may need to provide users with more control over the content that is suggested to them, such as allowing users to filter out certain types of tweets or accounts.

