Twitter was down for hours after Elon Musk fired 200 employees, now fixed and tweets showing up

Twitter is down again. This is nothing new as the platform has faced multiple outages in the last few months, especially after Elon Musk acquired the platform and fired thousands of employees. On Wednesday, the microblogging site faced a massive outage globally. And Twitter users believe that the platform is down because Musk fired some engineers in the latest round of layoffs.

Update: Twitter is back and working fine for all users. Possibly Elon Musk just managed to get an engineer to fix the platform after firing 10 per cent of the workforce.

#TwitterDown is currently trending on the platform. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that he, along with his team, is currently working to fix all issues at Twitter, but it doesn't seem like that. Now, when we searched for #TwitterDown, Elon Musk's profile popped up. Other search results show that there are "no results for Twitter Down". The platform is basically behaving weirdly.

Twitter down globally

Twitter is currently not showing the feed, which Musk earlier said the team is working to improve and make even more relevant for users. Outage tracking website DownDetector also shows hundreds of complaints. Users have taken to DownDetector to share that the issue with the feed is occurring on both the mobile app and desktop.

One of the most trending hashtags on Twitter right now is #TwitterDown with thousands of tweets under it. So, while the feed is not visible, there is no significant delay in posting tweets. It is safe to assume that there's some issue with just the feed. For some users, though, the followers list has disappeared. But others can see it.

The homepage currently shows "Welcome to Twitter. This is the best place to see what's happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now" message. The same message is seen on both desktop as well as the mobile app.

The issue occurred after Musk abruptly fired 10 per cent of the workforce, which is around 200 people. Twitter employees who lost jobs included many product managers, engineers, and people in the data science department. Musk also fired Esther Crawford, who was heading projects such as Blue verification subscription and the upcoming payments platform. Additionally, Chris Reidy, who was the acting Twitter head of sales, was also asked to leave during the latest round of layoffs.