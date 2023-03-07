Twitter was down last night and that's because there's only 1 engineer left to handle Twitter API

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter and fired more than half of Twitter's workforce, outages at the platform have been rather common. So much so, that even the employees of the microblogging platform are now 'immune' to these outages, a report by Platformer reveals. Twitter was down for many users on Monday. While some users found links that weren't working, others were unable to see tweets of other users.

Twitter's recent outage

Twitter users also reported seeing a cryptic message that read, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."

Twitter's official support account responded to the outage and a tweet by the handle read, "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

A report by Platformer has now revealed the reason behind the outage, which had affected the users in the US the most. And the reason was an engineer's mistake, who is single-handedly responsible for managing the tech giant's API, Platformer reports.

Why was Twitter down last night?

The report further confirms that the internal change that Twitter Support referred to in its tweet was related to Twitter's project of shutting down its free API access.

Last month, Twitter had announced that it will not be supporting free access to its API and the same will be available as a paid service instead. The tweet by the company's official developer account read, "Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead."

However, reflecting how deep Elon Musk's cost-cuts to the company are, only one engineer has been put on the project, the report by Platformer states. And on Monday, the engineer made a 'bad configuration change' that led to the Twitter API being 'broken', a Twitter employee told the publication. Hence, users got the cryptic message on their feeds.

The API change didn't only cause an outage on the platform, but also had other consequences for the company and brought down Twitter's internal tools as well. The other engineers of the company strived hard to fix the issue as Elon Musk was left 'furious', the report reveals further.

Elon Musk's tweet

Musk had also tweeted about the outage and wrote while replying to a user, "A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite."

The issue was resolved by the team and Twitter Support had confirmed the same last night. "Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us," a tweet on its handle read.