Twitter will now let users sign up with their Apple or Google account

Weeks after the feature was spotted online, Twitter has now introduced third-party login for its users. As per the latest developments, Twitter will now let users log in to the micro-blogging site using their Apple or Google account. If your emails are the same, users can also link their existing account with their Apple or Google iD. You can also separately create an account to log in as was the norm previously.

The feature was spotted in one of the beta updates last month but now Twitter has officially announced it. If you sign in with your Google or Apple ID, you will not have to enter the email address or password. In fact, the profile picture that is used in your Google account will also be added to your Twitter account by default. However, you will always have the option of removing or changing it. The new feature by Twitter has made the experience smoother and easier for the new users.

Twitter says that "it wanted to make it easier to sign in to your Twitter account using login info from your Google Account or Apple ID no need to remember extra passwords."

Currently, users can sign in with Google from their iOS, Android devices, as well as the web but the Apple sign in, is only available on Apple devices. The web support for the same is likely on its way.

This feature is also useful for existing users as they can sync with the Apple or Google account if their current email address matches the IDs of their Apple or Google account. "f you're logging back in, you can choose either "Continue with Google" or "Continue with Apple" to sign in using either your Google Account or Apple ID (whichever account has the same email address as your Twitter account)," Twitter support said.

Here is how you can sign up with Google

— Go to the Twitter app or website

— Tap on Continue with Google option present on the login page

— You will get a "choose an account" pop-up box

— Choose the Google account you would like to add. If you don't see the account you want to use, click on Add account.

— You can also customise your settings in the Customise your experience pop-up box.