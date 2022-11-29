Twitter will re-verify all the accounts with blue checkmark this week, here are the details

Twitter has been going through a lot of changes ever since Elon Musk took over the social media company. The company's new boss has confirmed that the platform will re-verify all the accounts that have a blue checkmark. This suggests that some of the accounts could lose the verified badge if Twitter feels that they are not eligible for it.

Elon Musk has announced that the verification badge application will be available on December 2 and the company will first authenticate all the verified accounts before re-launching the verification feature, which will require people to buy a Twitter Blue subscription. The latter is currently not available for purchase as the company rolled it back because several verified accounts started impersonating popular figures and posting false information.

So, the company plans to re-launch the verification feature with different color check marks to make it easier for users to recognize all authorized accounts in better way. The gold check mark will be given to companies, grey to government accounts, and blue to individuals.

"All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes "notable" is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org," Elon Musk said on Twitter.

But, everyone who will have or want a checkmark will be required to buy the Twitter Blue subscription in order to retain the verified badge every month. It is currently unknown whether the company will follow the older process for verification or change it for new users who are willing to have it. Musk has confirmed that it will give more clarity and a proper explanation on the verification feature this week.