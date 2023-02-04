Twitter will start sharing ad revenue with Blue subscribers, Elon Musk says 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk made a big announcement on Friday that has the Twitter community talking. He revealed that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified." The ads will appear in the reply threads of the eligible accounts and this move is aimed at boosting creator revenue.

To be eligible for the revenue sharing, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified. Twitter updated the list of features for its Blue service in December of last year and mentioned that subscribers will get "prioritized rankings in conversations." In addition, subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long with a resolution of 1080p and a file size of 2GB, but all videos must comply with the company's rules.

Many Twitter users took to the platform to express their thoughts on Musk's announcement. Some users were curious about the revenue split between Twitter and the creators, while others were interested in the logistics of the monetization dashboard for creators.

This new development is seen as a positive step for creators on the platform. By sharing ad revenue, Twitter is making a bold move to support creators and boost their income. This will not only benefit creators but also benefit the platform as a whole, as it will attract more creators to join Twitter and share their content with a larger audience.

In conclusion, Twitter CEO Elon Musk's announcement of revenue sharing with creators has generated a lot of buzz on the platform. This move is aimed at supporting creators and boosting their revenue. The Twitter community is eager to see how this will play out and what the revenue split between Twitter and the creators will look like. This is a positive development for creators on the platform and will be watched closely by the Twitter community in the coming days.