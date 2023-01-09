Twitter's interface will be redesigned, long-form tweets launching in Feb: Elon Musk reveals

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will introduce new changes to its UI (user interface) to make users' app experience more refined. As a part of the first "larger UI overhaul", the company will let users swipe between recommended and followed tweets with simple left and right swipe gestures. The design change will roll out later this week, though it remains unclear whether it will be a targeted rollout or whether all Twitter users will receive it. Additionally, Musk has announced that long-form tweets will roll out in early February.

Currently, Twitter lets users view tweets in two different forms. If users click on the star button on the top right of the Twitter homepage, the platform offers "for you" and "latest" options." The "for you" option lets users view "recommended tweets", while the "latest" shows the newest tweets from accounts you follow. As per Musk's tweet, the company is not removing these options, though it is improving the interface for users to view the latest tweets from followed accounts or recommended tweets by simple swipe gestures.

However, Twitter already utilises left and right swipe gestures to let users switch between Twitter lists, which comprise tweets from various accounts. Twitter List helps users follow accounts that they are not following. It can help users follow tweets of their interests without exactly following multiple accounts.

Apart from the change in the UI, Musk has announced that Twitter will improve the Bookmark feature, which he refers to as "de facto silent like." As the name suggests, the Bookmark option lets users bookmark a tweet that they can view later on a dedicated tab, which already exists on the app for Android and iOS and the web client.

Currently, the Bookmark function is accessible through the share button on a tweet. Musk said late last year that the bookmarked tweets will remain private, unlike likes, though the platform will let users create folders to save tweets into various categories. If someone Bookmarks a tweet, it will likely get added to the total like count, Musk suggested last week. In a tweet, he said, "Public likes and non-public likes (aka bookmarks) should both be included in the like count. (The) Bookmark button should be on (the) main tweet view."

Perhaps the most interesting upcoming feature is a long-form tweet. Originally, Twitter allowed users to share views and opinions in 140 characters. The company increased the limit to 280 in 2018. Although Musk has not specified the character count in his latest tweet, in a post in December 2022, he said that the platform may allow users to post tweets with up to 4000 characters.