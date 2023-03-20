Twitter's major security feature is no longer free, here is what you need to do now

In February, Twitter announced that its in-built 2FA (two-factor authentication) security feature via SMS would get behind a paywall. The rule gets effective today, March 20. That means users have to get a Twitter Blue subscription to enjoy the security feature. It also does not mean that Twitter is doing away with 2FA, which is a must-have security feature for its users. There are some free tricks still at your disposal.

What's happening?

Firstly, let's look at the Twitter rule-change order. On February 15, Twitter announced that non-Twitter Blue subscribers would have 30 days to change their 2FA method if they had previously selected the SMS option. For those who may be unaware, 2FA via SMS helps users receive a code as a text message while logging into their Twitter account, which eliminates the need to open the Twitter app for the security code or an authenticator app.

Twitter said, "After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account."

How to get 2FA for free, that is, without Twitter Blue?

If you want to retain 2FA via SMS, you can get a Twitter Blue subscription. It costs Rs 900 (per month) on iOS and Android. Twitter web users can get it for Rs 650 per month.

Otherwise, Twitter still offers 2FA via the security key and authenticator app. In a blog post, Twitter also encourages non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use an "authentication app or security key method."

To change the security option, open the Twitter app > Click on the profile picture > Settings and privacy > Security and account access > Security > Two-factor Authentication > Select authentication app or Security key.

If you select the authenticator app, users can link the Twitter account to popular apps Google Authenticator and 1Password. Once you select "get started," choose "link app," and you're good to go.

If you select "security key", the method requires you to get a physical security key to log in to Twitter. It might be a hassle to carry a security key all the time, but the option is much safer. Regardless of the free methods, users must use 2FA as it adds an extra layer of security.