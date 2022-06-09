Twitter's Vijaya Gadde to employees: The deal to sell Twitter to Elon Musk is progressing

Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde assures employees that the deal to sell the company to Elon Musk is "progressing", as reported by Bloomberg. The top Twitter lawyer also said that a shareholder vote will occur in late July or early August.

During an internal meeting on Wednesday, Gadde told employees that Twitter is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its proxy, after which it will be sent to shareholders. This comes after the billionaire said he might cancel the Twitter deal if the company doesn't share detailed data on spam bots.

Earlier in March, Twitter released a finding that stated that there were around 5 per cent spam bots on the platform in the last quarter. Musk disagreed with the company and said that there were at least 20 per cent bots on the platform during the period. In one of his past interviews, Musk said that bots are one of the most annoying problems of Twitter.

The microblogging platform has now agreed to share its firehose of public tweet data with Musk in an effort to address his concerns, the Washington Post reported.

The company has reportedly said that "Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders." "We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms," the company added.

During the same internal meeting, Gadde and a few other Twitter executives addressed questions from employees and concerns they had about the deal. One of the questions was about the continuation of the work from home policy once Musk took over Twitter.

The Twitter staff reportedly fear that the new boss will remove the work from the home policy as he did for Tesla employees. Musk recently sent an ultimatum to Tesla employees and said that people who do not wish to return to the office can quit. Last year, the microblogging site allowed all employees to work from home. The company offers a flexible work culture and allows employees to return to the office if they want.

Addressing all these queries around work from home policy, Twitter's top lawyer Gadde said that "remote work is not protected by the merger agreement, so there's no assurance if Musk will continue to allow it".

