Two American mayors will take salary in Bitcoin, New York says it wants to be a crypto hub

How do you collect your paycheck? In cash? Or through your bank account? Or maybe through barter in rare cases? Never mind because at least two American mayors have announced a new way to get their salaries. New York City's new mayor-elect Eric Adams and Miami mayor Francis Suarez said that they will take their paychecks in Bitcoin. Although it is not clear if both cities have the ability to pay salaries in cryptocurrency.

Adams, who defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa, and Suarez made the announcement while replying to a tweet posted by the Bitcoin enthusiast Anthony Pompliano. "It is time. Who is going to be the first American politician to accept their salary in bitcoin?" Pompliano asked on Twitter.

Suarez said that he is going to take his next salary "100%" in Bitcoin. Adams joined him and said he will take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin, and that he wants New York City to become the "center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries." He may be referring to the booming industry of NFTs, but the technology is not a currency yet.

The new mayor-elect of New York City has big goals to give the cryptocurrency industry a major facelift even though cryptocurrency was not a part of his election campaign. But, later, he gave an interview to Bloomberg Radio where he admired Suarez and announced that he would follow him. "He has a MiamiCoin that is doing very well. We're going to look in the direction to carry that out," said Adams. He now wants to introduce cryptocurrency into the economy of New York City and create jobs related to that.

Suarez, who won reelection in Miami, plans to make the Florida capital a new centre of digital finance. In addition to announcing to take his salary in Bitcoin, the Miami mayor is also working on a plan to pay city officials in cryptocurrency. Miami already has its own cryptocurrency called MiamiCoin, which was created in partnership with the group CityCoin. It has a revenue split between the city itself and the owner of the coin.

Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies are legal in the US, El Salvador being the first country to adopt it as a legal tender. Their governments' inclination towards making Bitcoin more relevant is an assurance to the investors in the cryptocurrency, which is very volatile in nature. However, environmentalists have raised concerns over the increased adoption as it takes a colossal amount of electricity for cryptocurrency mining. Some cryptocurrencies will eventually move to become environmentally sustainable, but that may take some time. India has not legalised Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies yet.