Two employees laid off by Elon Musk last month are building a new Twitter alternative app

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and laid off thousands of employees and changed almost every other rule at the firm as well as the platform, users have been looking for other alternative platforms. There are several alternatives to Twitter available out there and now two former Twitter employees are building another platform and they are calling it "Spill".

Alphonzo Phonz Terrell and DeVaris Brown were both laid off by Musk during the mass layoff in November. Since then, both said that they have been working on a social media platform called Spill and touting it as an alternative to the bird app. They added that the Spill app will be catering to "culture drivers" and serving as a refuge for creators from Black Twitter. The app, the two creators of the platform said, is intended to be "a real-time conversational platform that puts culture first". The platform, the founders revealed, will launch in the month of January.

Terrell served as Twitter's global head of social and editorial until he was laid off alongside thousands of others by the new boss. On the other hand, Brown worked as a product manager lead at Twitter with his primary focus on machine learning. He was also laid off by Musk during the mass layoffs last month.

During an interview with TechCruch, the founders of Spill said that they bonded over being Black employees while working at Twitter in the past years. The founders said that they wanted to create a space to highlight the cultural contributions and influential content creation Black users and that's how Spill came into the existence. "Even before I left Twitter, over the last several months, I was just talking to Black female creators, talking to Black queer creators and I'm like, 'How do you make your money? Is any platform supporting you? Does the idea of Spill interest you?'" Terrell told the publication.

"While Spill is for everyone, we are catering to culture drivers who frequently set new trends yet routinely get overlooked and under compensated," Terrell wrote in his Spill launch announcement post. "Yes, we mean Black creators, Queer creators, and a variety of influential voices outside the U.S," he added.

The founders also revealed that the app will use blockchain to compensate users for popular posts and include a feature called "tea parties" that will let users gather online or in real life to connect. "It's not a web3 thing," Terrell said. "But the use of blockchain is for both crediting creators and setting up a model for us to compensate them automatically. If they have a spill that goes viral and we monetize it, it's really effective."

Meanwhile, Musk together with the existing employees is building what he calls -- the Twitter 2.0.