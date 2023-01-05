Two months after getting laid off, Twitter employees are still waiting for severance pay 

Twitter's new chief, Elon Musk, fired almost 50 per cent of the company's workforce soon after he took over. While firing people, Musk ensured that the impacted employees will get up to three months of severance pay. However, it's been more than two months and the employees are still waiting for the severance letter, let alone the severance pay.

A Twitter employee who was laid off in November took to the social media site to share that he is yet to receive the severance letter let alone the pay. Sam Stryker, who worked in the social media department of Twitter, reposted Musk's tweet about paying severance pay to laid off employees and said, "I was laid off 2 months ago with thousands of coworkers and I've never even seen a severance letter, let alone been offered severance."

Stryker retweeted Musk's tweet where he mentions that he had no choice but to part ways with employees when the company was losing over $4 million per day. "Everyone excited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk had tweeted saying.

In a separate tweet, Stryker said that he did not receive the three-month offer that Musk talked about in his tweet. "I never received this 3 month offer - when can I expect it in my inbox," he tweeted.

The laid-off Twitter employees are refraining from talking about severance pay, fearing they might never get it, if they talk about it with the media. The Twitter team in India that was impacted in the latest round of layoffs refused to divulge any details about not getting the severance pay. However, as of last month, the employees did not receive the severance letter and pay. Twitter currently does not have a communication team so it cannot be confirmed whether the severance letter will be rolled out to the employees anytime soon or not.

Twitter is reportedly going through a rough patch as the company has not paid rent for two of its offices for several months. Things have gotten so bad at Twitter that now the employees have been forced to bring their own toilet paper as Musk has fired the janitors. There is no one in the Twitter office to change the toilet paper roll. Some employees have also reported that the washroom at the Twitter office now stinks.