Two top Apple executives are leaving the company

Two more senior Apple executives are leaving the company. A report notes that VP online retail Anna Matthiasson has resigned and leaving Apple while chief information officer Mary Demby is retiring. The two join Evans Hankey, Apple's vice president in charge of industrial design, who is planning to leave. As per an announcement made previously in 2019, Evans will leave in April next month.

Anna Matthiasson was leading Apple's online store while Mary Demby managed the technology that ran that store, as well as Apple's services and manufacturing. Reports note that following the exit of the two, Karen Rasmussen will look after the inline retail division.

However, for now Apple has not announced who will be replacing Demby.

The exits mean, as noted by Bloomberg, Apple is bidding adieu to at least three of its vice presidents in the coming weeks and months.

Hankey had earlier announced she would leave the company by April 2023. Earlier, Apple's chief privacy officer Jane Horvath also left the tech giant and joined a law firm.

There is a sort of busy movement among the top Apple leadership of late. Recently Apple also fired Tony Blevins -- vice president of procurement for making offensive remarks in a TikTok video. Apple employees had raised the matter with Apple Apple's human resources division. This was followed ny an investigation by the company. The TikTok video, in which Blevins reportedly made the statement, was also shared with Apple's staff and some of its significant suppliers.