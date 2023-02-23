Uber app gets revamped, now lets iPhone users book and track rides on lock screen

Ride-hailing service Uber has revamped its app and added a slew of new features to help riders track trip details on the lockscreen. The revamped app has been customized to the individual preferences of each rider and offers easy access to all services right on the lockscreen. To simplify, the new Uber app makes it easier to book rides with fewer taps.

The new Uber app also features a "Services" tab as a one-stop shop to find all product offerings available to riders in their city – from a nearby Moto to Auto, Intercity, Rentals, Reserve, Connect, and more. The new "Activity Hub'' helps keep track of past and upcoming rides all in one place. Additionally, booking favorites also gets more effortless with the new app.

Upon tapping "where to?" on the homescreen, "Saved Places" will appear for each rider, and the app will suggest a list of personalized destinations and ride types based on preferences, past trips, and most likely destinations. The app will also share personalized recommendations for ways to plan travel and save, based on how each rider uses Uber. For instance, if a rider typically uses Uber Auto, it will likely be the first option the user will see and the app will also suggest other affordable options.

The ride-hailing service has also launched Live Activities on the lock screen, which will allow riders to easily track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, the latest ETA information, and trip status without opening the app. This feature is being rolled out for iOS devices and will be available on Android devices soon. To use the feature, users will need to ensure their device is up to date with the latest available software.

Commenting on the updated Uber app, Nitish Bhushan, Director - Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said, "We have always worked to provide mobility with few taps on the app for riders on the Uber platform. Seeing how fast-paced our lives are getting, we understand the need to be able to navigate through apps in seconds. We are introducing the redesigned Uber app to help our users more effortlessly navigate to ensure each rider sees an app designed for their specific needs, with their frequented routes and preferred products showing right at the top."